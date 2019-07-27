Roland COTTER

Death Notice

COTTER,
Roland Joseph Michael
(Ro, Roly):
Passed away on Sunday 14 July 2019. Precious son of Philip and Hilda (both deceased). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of Monica and the late Harry, Jim and Pat (both deceased), Larry, Kevin and Jeannette (all deceased). Cherished uncle of Maria, Sue and Pedro, Giselle, Janine and Marc, and the late Shane, and Kerri, Joseph, John, and Robert. Also remembered dearly by all his great-nieces and nephews. In honour of Roly's wishes, a private Requiem Mass has been held. Special thanks to Father Fernando and Broadway Funeral Home. All communications to 130 Burwood Road, Matamata 3400.
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2019
