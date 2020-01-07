Roger PAUL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Roger PAUL.
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

PAUL, Roger Benjamin:
Roger passed away peacefully, in his 82nd year, at his home on January 3rd, 2020. Beloved husband and friend of Milica. Dearly loved father of Sarah, Megan, Christopher and Lucinda. Respected father-in-law of John and John. Much loved Grandad to Alexandra, Nicholas, Samantha, Caitlyn, Matthew, Amy and Jacquelyn. Great-Grandad of Roman and Vincent. Adored dog owner of Shandy, Caesar, Cookie, Devon and Nellie. A private service was held yesterday. All communications to the Paul family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ
logo
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 7, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.