HICKFORD, Roger Russell:
On 27 June 2020, peacefully at Te Aroha Hospital, aged 84 years. Dearly loved husband of Dianne, and the late Connie. Loved father of Sandra and the late Craig. A special thanks to Roger's caregiver – Karen, the Te Aroha Medical Centre and the Te Aroha & Districts Community Hospital for their loving care and compassion. A service for Roger will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Tuesday, 7 July 2020 at 1.30pm. Donations would be appreciated to the Te Aroha & Districts Community Hospital, and these may be left at the service. All communications to the Hickford family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times from June 29 to July 1, 2020