HALL,
Roger Milton Smith:
On December 24, 2019, Roger passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Aged 87 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Naomi for 56 years. Much loved father and father-in-law of Jonathan (Christchurch); Anne & Duey Hodgson (Canada); Andrew & Ann-Marie (Canada); Lynda & Ross Wilson (Hamilton). Dearly loved grandfather of his 12 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Roger's life will be held on Saturday, 4th January 2020, at 1.30pm, at Hamilton Central Baptist Church, Charlemont Street, Hamilton. All correspondence to the Hall family may be sent c/o PO Box 4449, Hamilton East 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 27, 2019