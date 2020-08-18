DUNCAN,
Roderick Bruce (Bruce):
10 August 1927 -
14 August 2020
Passed away peacefully at Resthaven on Burns in Cambridge on the 14th August 2020, four days after celebrating his 93rd birthday. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan (nee Tyrie), loved father and father-in-law of Sue (Tokoroa), Jim and Kerry (Melbourne), Heather and Richard (Wellington). A loved grandfather and great-grandfather. Thank you to the staff (past and present) of Resthaven on Burns who have taken such wonderful care of Bruce for the past three years. A private cremation has been held.
