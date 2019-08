McINTYRE, Rod:

6.12.1954 - 14.08.2018

Each day we think about you and realise you have gone,

We can't explain the emptiness that life has now become.

They say that time is a healer but we are not too sure,

For every time we think of you we miss you more and more.

The happy times we all once enjoyed, how sweet the memory still,

But losing you has left a space this world can never fill.

Love you forever, Sue, Ryan & Kelly, Aaron & Sarah & grandchildren