SEELYE, Robyn Hall:
Died peacefully after a short stay at San Michele Home and Hospital, on 28th July 2020, aged 94 years. Robyn was a resident in Beattie Home for 4 years where she was so well cared for by a truly caring staff. Robyn was the much loved wife of Dick (deceased). Loved mother of Andra & Lance, and David & Katrina. Loved Grandma Rob to Scott, Kate, Abby and Briar, and Great-Grandma to her six great-grandies. A private service for Robyn was held at Andra and Lance's home on Saturday 1 August.
