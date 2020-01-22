ROTHERHAM, Robyn Linda:
On 20 January 2020, peacefully at home, surrounded by her family, aged 56 years. Much loved daughter of Bev & Peg. Dearly loved partner of Malcom. Adored mother & mother-in-law of Anne & Tim, Mandy, Trish & Jared, Marcus & Eden, and Logan. Loved grandmother of 16 grandchildren and great-grandmother of 8. A service for Robyn will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, cnr Seddon Rd & Somerset St, Hamilton, on Friday, 24 January 2020 at 1.30pm, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Rotherham family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 22, 2020