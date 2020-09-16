Robin MCCULLOUGH

Legacy Funerals
383 Pyes Pa Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
3173
075434780
Robin died peacefully on Monday 14th September 2020 at Bob Owens Retirement Village, Tauranga, in the presence of family. Wife of the late Donald McCullough, mother of John, mother-in-law of Jenn and Mama of Imogen and Mylo, Adelaide (presently). Sister of Josephine Dodd and Greg Leigh. A memorial service will be held on Saturday 19 September 2020 at 11.00 am. If you wish to attend Robin's service please phone 027 689 6429 for further information.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 16, 2020
