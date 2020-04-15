HOLDAWAY,
Robin Fiona MacLeod:
Passed away on Sunday, 5th April 2020, in her 88th year. Darling mother of Diana, Lesley, Jennifer and Fiona. Loved mother-in-law of their husbands. A very special "Nana Robin" to Rebecca, Rachael, Rowan, Naomi, Sarah, Vanessa, Johnathan and Charlotte. Loved wife of the late Graeme Holdaway and loved wife of the late John Crook of Pukeatua. Special thanks to the staff of Camellia Resthome for their loving care of Robin in her closing years. A memorial service to celebrate Robin's life will be held at a later date. All communications to the Holdaway Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 15, 2020