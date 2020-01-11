Robin CHARTERIS

Service Information
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Death Notice

CHARTERIS,
Robin Albert (Fred):
10 January 2020
Peacefully at home with his family and Paul Simon's music playing. Best loved husband of Marilyn, adored father of Kate, Emma and Dan, wonderful brother, Uncle and friend.
Always kept us laughing, missed already.
A celebration of Robin's life will be held at V J Williams on Tuesday 14 January 2020 at 11.00am, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers donation may be made to St Johns or the Brook Park Inc Society, c/- V J Williams & Sons, PO Box 241, Te Kuiti 3941.
Published in Waikato Times from Jan. 11 to Jan. 13, 2020
