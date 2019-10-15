Robin BEGBIE

Cambridge Funeral Services
2 Albert St
Cambridge , Waikato
3283
BEGBIE, Robin David (Rob):
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, aged 78. Beloved husband of Adrianne (Bunny) for 55 incredible years. Loved father and father-in-law of Santha and Roger, Scott and Adrienne, Michael and Shelley. Loved Poppa to Bradley and Terri, Jennifer, Jay, Chase, Jessie, Cole, Jarvis, Piper, Felix and Jackson. Great-Poppa to Billy, Madison and Miley. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at the Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, October 17, at 1.30pm.

