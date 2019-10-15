BEGBIE, Robin David (Rob):
Passed away suddenly at home on Saturday, October 12, 2019, aged 78. Beloved husband of Adrianne (Bunny) for 55 incredible years. Loved father and father-in-law of Santha and Roger, Scott and Adrienne, Michael and Shelley. Loved Poppa to Bradley and Terri, Jennifer, Jay, Chase, Jessie, Cole, Jarvis, Piper, Felix and Jackson. Great-Poppa to Billy, Madison and Miley. A celebration of Rob's life will be held at the Raleigh Street Christian Centre, 24 Raleigh Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, October 17, at 1.30pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 15, 2019