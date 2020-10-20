Robertson MAY

  • "Rip uncle Ken we are going to miss you so much"
    - Nicky Davis
Death Notice

MAY,
Robertson Kenneth (Ken):
Passed peacefully at home on 17 October 2020, aged 79 years. Much loved husband of Jean. Much loved son of Annie McKenzie (dec) & Robertson (Robbie) May (dec) and stepson of June May (Feilding). Loved father of Maree Knight, Vince & Nikki, Justin & Narelle, (and honorary daughter – Jeanette Greaves). Stepfather to Sandra Swindells (dec), Maree & Mike Stacey, Stephen & Diane Swindells. Much loved Grandad of Greg & Bex, Tony, Ricky, Khasha, Joshua (Josh), Elizabeth. Much loved Gramps to Paul, Ashley, Daniel, and Loren. Much loved Poppa to Melissa & Sam. Great-grandfather to Dallas, Jensen (J.J.), Bailey, Jerhicoe, Joshua, and Loki. Much loved brother to Richard (dec.) & Lynn, Bryan & Pauline, Yvonne & Jim Hine, Beryl & Jeanne. A service for Ken will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Thursday, 22 October 2020 at 1.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Waikato Division Cancer Society, PO Box 134, Hamilton 3240, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the May family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 20, 2020
