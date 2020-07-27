ROSS,
Roberta Ada (Bobbie):
Passed away in Hamilton on 24th July 2020. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of George and Susan, Elaine & Rob Duder, Alison & Alastair Gibson, Stuart and Caroline and loving Gran of her 11 grandchildren and their families. The funeral will be held at Simply Cremations, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton on Tuesday 28th July at 10.30am. All correspondence be sent to Simply Cremations PO Box 10356 Te rapa, Hamilton or at [email protected]
Published in Waikato Times on July 27, 2020