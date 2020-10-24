Robert WHITE

Death Notice

WHITE, Robert Peter (Bob):
Passed away suddenly at his home in Stillwater on 19th October 2020, aged 63 years. Loved son of the late John & Peg White (Te Aroha), loved brother of the late Kevin White (Te Aroha) and Chris & Sue White (Morrinsville). Loved Uncle of Paul, Lesley, Shenae, Talisa and their families. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at 1.00pm, 27th October 2020, at the Te Aroha RSA, 67 Rewi Street, Te Aroha 3320. All communications to the White family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 24, 2020
