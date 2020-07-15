WELCH,
Robert Arthur Sandel:
ONZM, PhD
Died suddenly on Sunday, July 12th, 2020, aged 81. Beloved husband of Alexandra Barratt. Loved father of Sarah, Jim, Jennifer, and David. Stepfather to Kirsten, Matthew, and Adam. Grandfather to Cameron, Claudia, Felix, Thomas, Leo, Atom, and Aotahi. Great-Grandfather to Nicholas, Amelia, and Daisy. In lieu of flowers, donations please to Parkinson's NZ. A funeral will be held at the Hamilton Cemetery Chapel, Saturday, July 18th, at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on July 15, 2020