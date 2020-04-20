TUBBS, Robert (Bob):

Born April 17th, 1941. Passed away on April 16th, 2020. He passed peacefully, comforted by the caring team at WDHB. He is sadly missed by all his friends & family in NZ & the UK. He is a lovable inspiring rascal who achieved an enormous amount despite losing his eyesight in his 30s. Bob brought a lot of joy and laughs to all our lives. He lives on in our hearts and memories forever. Bob was cremated as per his no fuss wishes. There will be no funeral service, however a wake will be held in his honour in the near future.



