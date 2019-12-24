Robert THOMAS

Guest Book
  • "Tracy - sorry to hear of your loss at Bob's passing -..."
    - Robert Howlett
  • "Sorry to hear of Bobs passing.Deepest sympathy Tracy to you..."
    - Chris Evans
  • "Sincere condolences Tracy, our thoughts are with you. Love..."
  • "Sorry to hear off Bob's passing, have a lot of memories of..."
    - Gavin Southey
  • "THOMAS, Robert Gerald. Bob left us on 21 December 2019...."
Service Information
James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
078555541
Death Notice

THOMAS,
Robert Gerald (Bob):
31.8.1950 - 21.12.2019
Bob died peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Saturday. Treasured husband of Tracy. Loved father of Ben and Max, Emma and Brent, Sam and Mhari. Bob was one in a million, he will truly be missed. Special thanks to Sanjeevan Pasupati, Kelson and Jamie (Cardiac Care) and HDU Waikato Hospital and Bert Rauber. We will gather to celebrate Bob's life in the new year, in the way he would have wanted. Details to follow. A private cremation has been held. All communications to the Thomas family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ

Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 24, 2019
