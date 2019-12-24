THOMAS,
Robert Gerald (Bob):
31.8.1950 - 21.12.2019
Bob died peacefully at Waikato Hospital on Saturday. Treasured husband of Tracy. Loved father of Ben and Max, Emma and Brent, Sam and Mhari. Bob was one in a million, he will truly be missed. Special thanks to Sanjeevan Pasupati, Kelson and Jamie (Cardiac Care) and HDU Waikato Hospital and Bert Rauber. We will gather to celebrate Bob's life in the new year, in the way he would have wanted. Details to follow. A private cremation has been held. All communications to the Thomas family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on Dec. 24, 2019