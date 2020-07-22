STEWART,
Robert Morbey (Bob):
RNZN9939AB
Esteemed Member of
Lodge Te Marama
Bob passed away peacefully on 20 July 2020, aged 96. He was a loving and dedicated husband to Sheila and the late Betty, and much loved father of Raewyn, Lesley, Gary, John and Sandra. Grandfather of 10 and great-grandfather of 12.
A humble gentleman
to the end.
A service to celebrate Bob's life will be held on Saturday 25 July 2020 at 10.30am at the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. All communications to Stewart family, c/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey St, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2020