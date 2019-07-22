QUAIFE,
Robert Stephen Charles:
21 April 1956 - 18 July 2019.
It saddens us to announce the untimely death of our beloved father Robert Quaife. Dad passed away peacefully in Tauranga Hospital with all his family surrounding him. Justin, Necia and Warren extend their thanks for all of the support received. A celebration of Robert's life will be held on Tuesday 23rd July at 1pm at Hamilton Park Crematorium Chapel, Morrinsville Road, Hamilton. All communications for the Quaife family may be posted c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton. 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on July 22, 2019