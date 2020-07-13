PLENDERLEITH,
Robert Stuart (Bob):
On 11 July 2020 in Hamilton, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Loved father of Catriona & Darrell, Ross & Andrea (Perth). Special Grandad 'Bob' of Ryan, Reegan, Arnya and Piper. A service for Bob will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to
www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Plenderleith family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on July 13, 2020