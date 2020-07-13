Robert PLENDERLEITH

  • "Rest In Peace uncle Bob. We will miss you. All our love to..."
    - Christopher Mathers
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Thursday, Jul. 16, 2020
10:30 a.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel
Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street
Hamilton
PLENDERLEITH,
Robert Stuart (Bob):
On 11 July 2020 in Hamilton, aged 75 years. Dearly loved husband of Noelene. Loved father of Catriona & Darrell, Ross & Andrea (Perth). Special Grandad 'Bob' of Ryan, Reegan, Arnya and Piper. A service for Bob will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home Chapel, Cnr Seddon Road & Somerset Street, Hamilton, on Thursday, 16 July 2020 at 10.30am. In lieu of flowers, donations preferred to Hospice Waikato and can be done online by going to
www.hospicewaikato.org.nz and clicking "Donate Now", or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Plenderleith family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

