PAEKAU,

Robert Tatokotahi:

17.06.1941 - 30.10.2019

Beloved husband of the late Sophia Eriana Paekau. Dearly loved father & father-in-law to Thelma & Timi (D), Glenn & Trish, Sheryll (D), Robyn & Barry, Gayel & Steve, William, Joeanne and Ngahina & Ritchie. Beloved Pop to all his mokopuna & great-grand-mokopuna. Dad will be laying in state at his beloved Marae, Te Papaorotu, Whatawhata. Service to be held at 11.00am on Friday 1st November 2019, followed by burial at Pehihoukura Urupa, Whatawhata. Returning back to Te Papaorotu Marae for kaihakari.

Nau mai haere mai nga whanau.

Dad/Pop. It's hard to believe that you are no longer with us. You were a strong and courageous man who fought and won many battles in life. The trunk of our family tree has fallen and you will be deeply missed by all your loved ones. We love you always & forever R.I.P Dad/Pop.

"Kei te kuku o taku Manawa, taku toi Kahurangi. Ko to Manawa, ko toku Manawa, me he aroha mau roa.

Haere okioki atu ra ki tua o paerau e koro e".

