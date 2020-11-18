MORRIS,
Robert Richard (Robbie):
Peacefully at Raglan Rest Home and Hospital on 15 November 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Pat for 63 years. Loved brother of Wayne. Much loved father & father-in-law of Debra & Alan (Sydney), Scott & Danielle (Perth). Greatly loved 'Robbie' of Jarryd, Bec and Kieran. Uncle to Morgan, Christian and Candace. Great-Uncle to Mason and Indie. A special thanks to the wonderful management and staff of Raglan Rest Home and Hospital for their care of Robbie for over two years. A private cremation for Robbie has taken place and a memorial service will be held at a future date.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 18, 2020