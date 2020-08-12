MOORFIELD,
Robert Peter (Bob):
Life member of St John Te Kauwhata. On 11 August 2020, in his 108th year, peacefully at home with his family in Te Kauwhata. Dearly loved only son of the late Cornelius and Edith (nee Arrowsmith). Loved husband of the late Moyae (nee Walker), cherished father of Dianne, John (deceased) and Warren, father-in-law of Tom (Auckland), Sue (Hamilton) and Sue (Te Kauwhata). Treasured grandfather of Charlotte, Josie, Louise, Jonathan, Peter, Luke, Jason, Richard, Scott, Craig, Paula and their partners. Great-grandfather of Benjamin, Ella, Thomas, Charlie, Nisha, Matai, Tayla, Joshua, Nathan, Kayden, Chloe, Christopher, Shyla, Libby Jane, Riley and Corey. The family would like to thank his St Margaret's Church family and community friends, Dr Keshvara, the District Nursing and Access teams for their care and support enabling Robert to continue to spend his final weeks on the farm he loved and lived on for over 100 years. Donations in recognition of Robert's service to the Te Kauwhata Emergency Services would be appreciated and can be posted to PO Box 112, Te Kauwhata 3741. PLEASE NOTE in light of the recent announcements regarding gathering restrictions the family have decided to hold a private family farewell and burial, which will be followed by a memorial service at a later date to be advised. All communications to the Moorfield Family, c/- PO Box 147, Huntly 3740
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 12 to Aug. 14, 2020