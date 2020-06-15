McWHA,
Robert Kelvin (Kelvin):
Passed away peacefully on Friday 12 June 2020, finally released from dementia. Much loved and loving husband of Annette for 50 years. Adored Dad of Caroline and Richard, and father-in-law to Gavin. Cherished Poppa of Melanie and Danielle. A celebration of Kelvin's life will be held at Blairgowrie House, 75 Peake Road, Cambridge on Friday 19 June at 1.30pm. Special thanks to the team at Eventide Tamahere, dementia unit for their compassionate care over the last 2 years. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the NZ Heart Foundation in Kelvin's memory. The service will be held in Kelvin's man cave, dress warm.
Published in Waikato Times on June 15, 2020