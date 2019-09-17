JAMES,
Robert Stephenson (Stephen):
Passed away peacefully at home on 15th September 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved husband of the late Margaret. Loved father and father-in-law of Elizabeth, Richard & Leigh, and Peter & Jan. Loved grandfather of Chris & Winnie, Anna & Vin, Catherine, William, and Thomas. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Paddy, Pam, Rae & Margaret, and Wendy. Reunited with his siblings and in-laws who passed on before him; Sydney, Parry, Rodney, Gavin, and David. Uncle to his many nieces and nephews.
A gentleman, always.
A service in celebration of Stephen's life will be held at Chartwell Co-operating Church, Cnr of Comries Rd and Bellmont Ave, on Friday 20th September at 1.30pm. All communications to the James family, c/- PO Box 4449, Hamilton 3247.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 17, 2019