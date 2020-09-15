HOPKINS,
Robert Henry (Bob, Hop):
Unexpectedly at Taranaki Base Hospital with family by his side on Saturday, 12 September 2020, aged 70 years. Dearly loved son of Val and late Mick, cherished brother of the late Marlene Ellis. Loved and respected father of Natalie, Daniel, Tamara, Bryce, and Kyle and adored grandfather of his grandchildren and their families. Messages c/- Hopkins family, 257 Devon Street East, New Plymouth, 4310. A celebration of Bob's life will be held at the Interim Cathedral, Church of St Mary, Vivian Street, New Plymouth on Friday 18 September 2020, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Rahotu Cemetery at 2.00pm.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 15, 2020