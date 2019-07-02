HINES, Robert Leslie (Bob):
Peacefully on Saturday, 29 June 2019, at Kenwyn Resthome, Te Aroha, in his 86th year. Dearly loved husband of Pam of 64 years. Much loved father of Michael and Lyn, Peter (deceased) and Sherilyn, Judy and Craig. Special Poppa of Ben, Laura, Stuart, Scott and Katrina and great-Poppa to Cole, Mia, Elsie and Sadie. A special thanks to the staff at Aroha House for the care of Bob over the last 2 years. A Memorial Service for Bob is to be held in the Te Aroha RSA, Rewi St, Te Aroha, Saturday, 6 July, at 10.30am. All communications C/- the Hines family to 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata.
Published in Waikato Times on July 2, 2019