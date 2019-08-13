Robert GETTY

On 10 August 2019, peacefully with family, aged 91 years. Dearly loved husband of Leonie for 61 years. Much loved father of Andrew and Louise and father-in-law of Philippa. Dearly loved Poppa of Nicole, Isobel and Max. We wish to thank those who have cared for Stan at Glaisdale, Northcare Medical & Pharmacy, Flagstaff Pharmacy, St John Ambulance, St John Shuttle and the Hospice carers. A memorial service for Stan will be held at Horsham Downs Golf Club, River Road North, Hamilton, on Friday, 16 August 2019, at 11.00am. All communications to the Getty family, C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 13, 2019
