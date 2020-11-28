FROST,
Robert John (Frosty):
Passed away peacefully at home on 26th November 2020, aged 72 years. Loving husband of Sue. Cherished father of Donna & Marlies, Karen & Jeremy, Linda & Marty, Shelly, Graham, Brendan, and Euan. Adoring Poppa to many. A celebration of Frosty's life will be held at the Otorohanga Club, 107 Maniapoto Street, on Tuesday, 1st December, at 1.00pm, followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, donations to Child Cancer Foundation would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Frost family, PO Box 137, Te Awamutu 3840.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 28, 2020