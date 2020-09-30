COLEMAN,
Robert Leslie (Bob):
Passed away peacefully at San Michele Home and Hospital at Te Awamutu on 24th August 2020. Loved husband of Raewyn, father and father-in-law to Paul and Rayne and Toni. Poppy of Adam and Jaxon. A celebration of Robert's life will be held at the Te Awamutu Golf Club, Kihikihi Road, Te Awamutu, on Saturday 3rd October 2020 at 2.30pm. Donations would be appreciated to St John's Ambulance and may be left at the service. All communications to the Coleman Family, c/- 262 Ohaupo Rd, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 30, 2020