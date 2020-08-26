COLEMAN,
Robert Leslie (Bob):
Passed away peacefully at San Michele Home & Hospital, Te Awamutu, on Monday, 24th August 2020, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband and mate of Raewyn for 50 years. Most loving Dad and father-in-law of Paul and Rayne and golfing buddy of daughter Toni. Adored Poppy of Adam and Jaxon. Due to Covid-19 restrictions a private cremation has taken place. A memorial celebration of Robert's life will be advised at a later date. All communications c/- 262 Ohaupo Road, Te Awamutu 3800.
Published in Waikato Times on Aug. 26, 2020