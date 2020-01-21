BRADDOCK,
Robert Wallace:
Passed peacefully in the presence of family at Waikato Hospital on 18th January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Glenys and brother of Lorna. Much loved and proud dad of Michael and Lisa and father-in-law of Shelly and Lance. Loved and best ever Fossie of Joshua, Matthew, Maggie and Daisy, Ella, Maddie and Liam. Not to forget his other love, Misty. A service for Robert will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Rd, Hamilton, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Braddock family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 21, 2020