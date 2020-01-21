Robert BRADDOCK

  • "My thoughts are with you Glenys and family. Robert was a..."
    - Karen King
  • "Hi Glenys, was so sorry to read in the paper today to see..."
    - Christine Hartstone
Service Information
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
078461561
Service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
1:30 p.m.
Seddon Park Funeral Home
49 Seddon Road
Hamilton, Waikato
Death Notice

BRADDOCK,
Robert Wallace:
Passed peacefully in the presence of family at Waikato Hospital on 18th January 2020. Dearly loved husband of Glenys and brother of Lorna. Much loved and proud dad of Michael and Lisa and father-in-law of Shelly and Lance. Loved and best ever Fossie of Joshua, Matthew, Maggie and Daisy, Ella, Maddie and Liam. Not to forget his other love, Misty. A service for Robert will be held at Seddon Park Funeral Home, 49 Seddon Rd, Hamilton, on Wednesday 22nd January 2020 at 1.30pm. All communications to the Braddock family, c/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.

Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 21, 2020
