ANDREW, Robert Edward:
In his 78th year, peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 15th January 2020. Beloved father of Valerie Church, and grandfather to Jerome Gilbert, Chanelle Gilbert, & Renee Gilbert. Loved brother of Mary & the late Donald Dempsey, Gloria & the late Nugget (James) Andrew, Donald & Reama Andrew, Gordon & the late Beverly Mc Farlane and Thelma & Norman Deal. Much loved uncle of many nieces & nephews. A graveside service will be held at Te Kuiti Cemetery on 20th January 2020 at 1.00pm.
Remembered with love
by all of his family.
Published in Waikato Times on Jan. 18, 2020