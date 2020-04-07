ALLISON,
Robert John (Bob):
Passed away peacefully at home on 3 April 2020, aged 90 years. Loved husband of Win for almost 68 years. Cherished Dad to Gaylene, Delwyn & Peter, Robyn & Brian, Cheryl (deceased) & Mike, Lynette & Grant, Grant & Vanessa. Special Grandad of his 14 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Bob's life will be held at a later date.
No matter how life changes, no matter what we do,
A special place in our hearts is always kept for you.
An inspiration to
your loving family.
All communications to the Allison family, PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 7, 2020