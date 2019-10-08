Rita WATSON

Peacefully on 6th October 2019. Aged 75 years. Loved Mum of Sheryl (Sydney), Grant and Jamie (Te Kuiti), and Sharee and Phil (Carterton). Loved Nana of Shannon, Ayden, Jordan, Jaecey, James, and Sharee's children. Loved sister of Kathleen Tyacke, George Oliver, Graham Morriss, Frances Annan. Loved aunt to many. Dearly loved friend of the late Max Mathews. A very special thanks to Deborah, my niece, and the staff at Victoria Rest Home, Tokoroa. A memorial service will be held at South Waikato Funeral Services Chapel, Commerce Street, Tokoroa, on Friday 11th October 2019, at 11.00am. All communications to care of South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd.
