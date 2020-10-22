Guest Book View Sign Service Information Sadliers Funeral Services 358 Thames St Morrinsville , Waikato 078894333 Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge, on 20 October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Laurie for 70 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Keith, Terry and Jeanette, Trevor and Elly. Dearly loved Nana to Simon and Taz, Daniel and Jess, Bradley and Dawn, Kendal. Loved Ol' Nana to Meadow and Bowie, Harlen, Sadie, Evie and Harley. Nana Rita to many. Thanks to the staff and management at the St Kilda Care Home for their loving care. Rita will be at Trevor and Elly's home from Friday until the celebration of her life. This will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, PO Box 99 650, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Lalich family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242.







LALICH, Rita (nee Portland):Passed away peacefully at St Kilda Care Home, Cambridge, on 20 October 2020. Dearly loved wife of Laurie for 70 years. Much loved mother and mother-in-law of Jan and Keith, Terry and Jeanette, Trevor and Elly. Dearly loved Nana to Simon and Taz, Daniel and Jess, Bradley and Dawn, Kendal. Loved Ol' Nana to Meadow and Bowie, Harlen, Sadie, Evie and Harley. Nana Rita to many. Thanks to the staff and management at the St Kilda Care Home for their loving care. Rita will be at Trevor and Elly's home from Friday until the celebration of her life. This will be held at the Morrinsville RSA, Studholme Street, Morrinsville, on Wednesday, 28 October 2020, at 10.30am, followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations preferred to the Breast Cancer Foundation NZ, PO Box 99 650, Newmarket, Auckland 1149, or these may be left at the service. All communications to the Lalich family C/- PO Box 5523, Frankton, Hamilton 3242. Published in Waikato Times from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Death Notices for Waikato Times Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Sympathy Flowers