GORDON, Rita Moira:
On Monday 9 September 2019, aged 97, peacefully at Hilda Ross Retirement Village, Hamilton. She leaves sons Douglas and Robert, and daughter Heather, grandchildren Leah, Sam and wife Suzi, Dan and Nicholas and great-grandson Liam, and their families.
'She brought so much love into the world.'
Memorial service details to be announced later. All communications to the Gordon Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216, FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 11, 2019