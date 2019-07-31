DIDOVICH, Rita Lorraine:
Rita passed away peacefully on Monday 29 July 2019. Aged 81 years. Cherished wife of Les for 59 years. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Lesley and Reg, Cheryl and John, Paddy and Roz. Treasured grandmother of 8 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren. A service to celebrate Rita's life will be held on Thursday 1 August at 2.00pm in the White Rose Chapel, 75 Cook Street, Hamilton East. In lieu of flowers, a donation to St John Ambulance may be left at the chapel or made direct to www.stjohn.org.nz/Support-us/donate/heartofgoldannual appeal2019/. Communications may be made to Rita's Family, c/- James R Hill, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton. FDANZ.
Published in Waikato Times on July 31, 2019