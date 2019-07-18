RONGO,
Riripo Anthony (Tony):
Sadly left us 2 years ago on 17 July 2017.
Our precious memories of you are filled with love and care - you taught us what true love is and to never fear. Your gentle loving kindness you nurtured from the start - will always be our keepsake you gave us from your heart. Love and miss you always...until God's promise is fulfilled and death will be no more. Revelation 21/4.
Tino Arohanui.
Dar, Heathcliff, Joel, Shannon and Cindia.
Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2019