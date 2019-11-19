GANLEY,

Rimu Esme Ada (nee Miller):

Passed away peacefully in her sleep at Lifecare Cambridge on Monday, 18th November 2019. Aged 105 years. Wife of the late Ed Ganley. Mother & mother-in-law of Earle (deceased) & Jeanette, Peter & Lorraine (deceased), Gloria & Norman Sanderson, and Stephen (deceased). Grandmother of 9, Great-Grandmother of 19 and Great-great-grandmother of 1. Esme had a wonderful life and was an inspiration to us all. Thank you to the wonderful staff at Lifecare Cambridge for their care of Esme over the last 3 years. Thank you also to the many family and friends who visited Esme over the last years/weeks. A celebration of Esme's life will be held at Cambridge Baptist Church, Queen Street, Cambridge, on Thursday, 21st November 2019 at 11.00am, followed by the burial at The Hautapu RSA Cemetery. Donations to Knitters & Natters would be appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to The Ganley Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.



