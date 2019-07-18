SEHNERT, Richard Leslie:
12.09.1955 - 16.07.2019
Loved husband of Maureen. Loved Dad of Kellyanne, Jonathan, Mellissa, Kyle and Corey. Father-in-law of Kevin. Grandad of Ashley, Cameron, Mikayla, Portia, Amelia & Maddison. Ex husband and friend of Sheryl. A service for Richard will be held at Simply Cremations Funeral Home, 388 Wairere Drive, Te Rapa, Hamilton, on Saturday, July 20th, 2019, at 1.00pm. All communications to Simply Cremations, PO Box 10356, Te Rapa, Hamilton.
Published in Waikato Times on July 18, 2019