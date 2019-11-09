Richard OLIVER

Death Notice

OLIVER, Richard Charles:
Passed away suddenly on November 6, 2019. Soulmate, best friend and husband of Judy. Loving Dad of Glenn, Kylie and Amber. Cherished Grandad of Chanelle, Justyn, Isabelle, Aaleyah, Alex, Brayden, William, Jacob and Aycha. Much loved son of Hazel and the late Charlie.
In our hearts forever,
Yo te quiero. Awaiting the resurrection in hope.
Richard's funeral will be held at 2.00pm on Monday 11 November at Osborne's Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua. All communications to the Oliver Family, C/o PO Box 926, Rotorua.
Published in Waikato Times on Nov. 9, 2019
