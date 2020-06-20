FLOWERDAY,

Richard Charles (Dick):

26.11.1932 - 6.4.2020

Marj and daughters Mary, Beccy and Rachael extend sincere thanks for the love, care and practical support shown by our neighbours and nurses from the Waipuna Hospice during Dick's last few months. We have also been truly touched by all those who acknowledged Dick's amazing life with cards and phone messages. Thank you all.

Those we love don't go away,

They walk beside us every day,

Unseen, unheard, but always there,

Still loved, still missed, still very dear.



