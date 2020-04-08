FLOWERDAY,
Richard Charles (Dick):
Passed peacefully at home on Monday 6 April 2020. Beloved husband of Marjorie (Marj). Dearly loved dad to Mary and Bruce Thomas, Rebecca and Richard Horne, Rachel and Reuben Mei-Edwards. Grandad (Gigi) to Steven, Angela, Anna, Sean, Rory, Jonni, Georgia and James, and great-grandad to Emily, Jessica, Ashley and Max. Dick will be privately cremated and a Memorial service will be arranged at a later date, to celebrate his wonderful long life. Communication to the Dick Flowerday family, PO Box 3136, Greerton, Tauranga 3142.
Published in Waikato Times on Apr. 8, 2020