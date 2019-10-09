FINN, Richard George:
WWII Veteran. Passed away peacefully at Waikato Hospital on 5 October 2019, aged 97 years. Husband of the late Mary Finn. Cherished father of Carolyn, Tim, Judy and Neil. Much loved grandfather, great-grandfather and great-great-grandfather.
He will be forever in
our memories.
Thank you to the staff at Waikato Hospital Neurological Ward and to Lifecare Cambridge. A private funeral service has been held.
"I'm just a lucky so and so!"
All communications to the Finn Family, c/- 3 Hallys Lane, Cambridge 3434.
Published in Waikato Times on Oct. 9, 2019