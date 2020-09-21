CURTIN, Richard Francis:
1967 - 2020
Passed away peacefully on 16th September 2020 at Pindara Hospital, Gold Coast. Loving husband of Amanda and beloved father to Grace and Dylan. Cherished son of Kay and the late Frank Curtin, and best brother ever to Michael, Pamela and Jennifer. In lieu of flowers, donations to Myeloma Australia greatly appreciated
https://myeloma.org.au/
Email https://[email protected] to register interest in attending the funeral online.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 21, 2020