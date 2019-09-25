COWLEY, Richard George:
Passed away peacefully on 24th September 2019, in his 65th year, after a long battle with cancer. Dearly loved father of Benjamin (deceased) and James (deceased). Loved brother and brother-in-law of Dennis & Linleigh Cowley, Lynn & Graham Jerome, and Joe & Heather Cowley. Fondly remembered by his nieces and nephews. A special thanks to 'cousin' Heather for her support and care of Richard during his illness. In accordance with Richard's wishes a private cremation has been held.
Published in Waikato Times on Sept. 25, 2019