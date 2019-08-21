HEMI, Rex Murray Allan:
On Monday 19 August 2019, we lost our mighty Kauri. Loved partner of Sarah and dearly loved father and father-in-law of Michelle, Hilde and Dene, Murray and Rocio, Leonard and Sian, Kieran, Bailey and Hamish, Ben and Kat. Adored Poua to his mokos Aliesha and Jason, Dani and Caine, Jayden and Ashley, Kayla and Demwah, Samantha, Kelsey, Liam, Bianca and Sean, Tui and Te AoKawhai, Piki and Tai, Millan and Theo, Clark and Koen. Much loved Poua to his grand-mokos Tia and Cruz, Riley, Hailee, Jesselle, Kennedy, and Khloe, Dylan and Ellie. Beloved brother of Moko and the late Carl, Theresa and John, and Karen and Jim. Tangihanga at Papawai Marae. Service on Saturday 24 August 2019, at 11.00am, followed by burial at Hamuera Urupa, Te Whiti. All communications to The Hemi Whanau PO Box 461, Rotorua 3040.
Published in Waikato Times from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2019