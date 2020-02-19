CAUDWELL, Rev Rex:
Passed away 17 February 2020, aged 82. Loving husband of Shirley. Great father and father-in-law to Elizabeth and Mark, Peter and Sarah-Jane. Grand Pop Rex to Lachlan, Ellenna, Joshua, and Kayla Louise. Our gratitude to Tauranga Hospital staff and all staff at Hodgson House. A service to celebrate Rex's life to be held at St George's Anglican Church, Gate Pa, Tauranga, at 3.00pm on Friday 21 February. Donations to Cancer Society may be left at the service. All messages to the Caudwell family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 19, 2020