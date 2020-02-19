Rev Rex CAUDWELL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Rev Rex CAUDWELL.
Service Information
Hope Family Funeral Services
4 Keenan Road
Tauranga, Bay of Plenty
075433151
Celebration of Life
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
3:00 p.m.
St George's Anglican Church
Gate Pa
Tauranga
Death Notice

CAUDWELL, Rev Rex:
Passed away 17 February 2020, aged 82. Loving husband of Shirley. Great father and father-in-law to Elizabeth and Mark, Peter and Sarah-Jane. Grand Pop Rex to Lachlan, Ellenna, Joshua, and Kayla Louise. Our gratitude to Tauranga Hospital staff and all staff at Hodgson House. A service to celebrate Rex's life to be held at St George's Anglican Church, Gate Pa, Tauranga, at 3.00pm on Friday 21 February. Donations to Cancer Society may be left at the service. All messages to the Caudwell family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in Waikato Times on Feb. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.